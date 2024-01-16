Buckled roads, condemned homes: Storm cleanup continues for coastal communities

Cleanup continues in many of the coastal towns in southern Maine that were inundated by Saturday's astronomical tides, high winds and heavy rain.

Several roads that experienced historic damage in Wells are reopening. Construction dumpsters have been placed around the town for homeowners to dispose of debris and damaged items from their homes.

"It's astounding to walk along the shorefront and look at the devastation by our public properties, but also by our homeowners," said Wells town manager Michael Pardue.

Town of Wells, Maine / via Facebook A damaged home in Wells, Maine from a storm on January 13, 2024.

The town's code enforcement office had condemned nine homes as of Tuesday morning, Pardue said.

In Kennebunkport, Colony Beach remained closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday because officials said the parking area is unstable. Public sidewalks have buckled.

Town manager Laurie Smith said a lot of sand has also been displaced from the beach, and municipal workers have been clearing debris from the roads.

"We're talking everything from seaweed to people's docks, people's stairs, porches," she said. "A variety of things have washed ashore. Of course, we're seeing a lot of lobster traps and buoys."

Flooding remains a problem in a neighborhood near Goose Rocks Beach. Smith said the ground is so saturated that about a foot of water remains in the neighborhood.

Last Wednesday’s severe storm is also complicating cleanup efforts. Smith estimates municipal workers have helped pump out at least 30 private cellars over the last few days due to the storms.

Kennebunkport has experienced a growing number of strong storms and astronomical high tides in recent years, Smith said. But Saturday's storm was worse than any in memory.

"Right now the amount of issues we have to address feels a little overwhelming, and it's overwhelming for our staff who worked all weekend on these various issues," she said. "We're trying to get to base zero."

And in Wells, structural engineers are planning to visit Wednesday to assess the damage to public seawalls, the Drakes Island bridge and Webhannet Drive, Pardue said.