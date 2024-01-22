Ahead of the NH primary, organizers make a push for Democratic voters to write in ‘cease-fire’

Days ahead of the New Hampshire presidential primary, some are urging Democratic voters to write in "cease-fire" instead of President Joe Biden.

Tom Maddock, organizer of the Peacemakers for Palestinians vigil, stood on Main Street outside of Congresswoman Annie Kuster’s office in Nashua on Friday.

As cars drove by, some drivers honked their horns. A small group had gathered holding signs that read “Write-in ceasefire” and “Ceasefire now.”

Maddock said they’re asking the state’s congressional delegation to take a call for a cease fire.

The group started the vigils in reaction to the attacks Hamas launched on Israeli people on Oct. 7th and the actions taken by the Israeli government towards those in Gaza following.

“No one is kind of putting limitations on Israel to stop this carnage,” Maddock said.

Maddock said he feels upset that 25,000 people, most of whom are civilians and children have been killed in the conflict.

“Many of us have been writing Congresswoman Kuster or calling her office for weeks and weeks and weeks and while the staff has been cordial, there’s no commitment to changing her position,” Maddock said.

Shayna Appel, a Milford resident who describes herself as culturally Jewish, says she doesn’t feel Israel’s actions will help their own state.

She said she attended Friday’s vigil, and plans on writing “cease-fire” as a way to send a message to Biden.

“I know Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee, so I’m not worried about that,” Appel said. “I think this is more important.”

Originally, Appel was like some New Hampshire residents that registered themselves as independent. She intended to vote for Republican candidates like Nikki Haley in an effort to affect former president Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency.

The Peacemakers for Palestinians plans on having more vigils in the weeks after the primary in the Nashua and across the state.