A landslide in Turkey has trapped 9 gold mine workers

By Peter Kenyon
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
A view of the mountains surrounding the area where a landslide hit a gold mine in Ilic district of Erzincan province, in Turkey, on Tuesday.
Mehmet Yalciner
/
Anadolu via Getty Images
A view of the mountains surrounding the area where a landslide hit a gold mine in Ilic district of Erzincan province, in Turkey, on Tuesday.

ISTANBUL — Nine mine workers were trapped underground after a landslide at a gold mine in Turkey's eastern Anatolia region, according to Turkish authorities.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday the government believes the workers were trapped when the Copler mine in the mountainous Erzincan province collapsed at 2:28 p.m. local time.

He said 400 personnel from the national disaster relief agency were on the scene working to reach the workers under the rubble.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was headed to the area to coordinate the rescue efforts.

The Copler mine's operator, Anagold Madencilik, said in a statement the health and safety of its employees and contractors are the top priority, according to The Associated Press.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said state prosecutors are investigating the incident.

Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
