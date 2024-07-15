As GOP convention begins, calls for unity from delegates and CT officials

Loading...

The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, with delegates and officials from Connecticut gathering following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

On Monday afternoon, Trump announced U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

The nomination comes at an extraordinary moment, following the weekend shooting at a Trump rally, which left the former president injured, one bystander dead, and two others critically wounded.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Monday that a thorough review of security failures at the rally are needed. He also called for more gun control, increased background checks and a ban on bump stocks and AR-15-style rifles, like the kind used at Saturday's shooting.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Following the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) talks with members of the press in Hartford, July 15, 2024.

“There are common sense reforms that have been proposed, and I've advocated them literally for decades, that would help stop gun violence,” Blumenthal said.

Saturday's shooting 'has united us,' CT GOP delegates say

Over 2,000 delegates are at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, where Trump on Monday got enough votes to be the party’s nominee.

Cara Pavalock-D'Amato is one of those delegates. Speaking from the GOP convention Monday, she said she's proud to nominate Trump, but that Saturday's shooting is upsetting.

"Overall, of course, it's made it a lot more tense, everybody’s aware of their surroundings, you know, a little on edge, but at the same time, I think it has united us," she said.

Pavalock-D'Amato, a Republican state representative serving Bristol, was also at the 2016 and 2020 GOP conventions.

State Senate Minority leader Stephen Harding, also in Milwaukee as a delegate for Connecticut, said he’s been pleased with bipartisan calls for unification following the shooting.

“President Trump, to his credit, has taken a very positive unifying tone since the events of last Saturday," Harding said. "And I think you’re starting to see, in turn, other Republican candidates down the line take a very similar approach. That’s what I believe is going to happen here — and I’m very hopeful for it.”

Harding said Republicans have been reflecting in recent days about ways to "rise above" political violence and the divisive rhetoric that can incite it.

As misinformation spreads, DeLauro urges caution

Within minutes of the shooting, social media was flooded with a wave of conjecture and unsubstantiated claims by groups from both sides of the political spectrum.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro urged caution Monday and said Americans should refrain from spreading rumors about the shooting.

“We should not jump to conclusions," she said. "Let's investigate. Let's find out what happened. Let's correct it so that this kind of thing does not happen again."

After the shooting, some Republicans blamed Biden for the shooting, arguing sustained criticisms of Trump as a threat to democracy have created a toxic environment.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong pushed back against that idea Monday.

“Saying that we're in a fight for our democracy is not wrong. It's true, OK? And we're going to continue to do that," Tong said. "We can do that in a respectful, productive, thoughtful way but we're going to continue to do our jobs.”

Calls for unity continue from both sides of the political aisle

Ben Proto, chair of the Connecticut Republicans, called for unity following the weekend shooting and said the attempted assassination of Trump was "tragic and sad."

"The actions of one deranged individual do not represent American values. We make change at the ballot box," Proto said. "All Americans, regardless of political affiliation or political philosophy, must condemn this heinous act and recommit to engaging in political discussion that will move our country forward in a nonviolent manner."

DeLauro said all should be free to safely express their political opinions.

Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro speaks in New Haven on Monday, July 15, 2024. DeLauro and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong spoke at a press conference about rising grocery prices in New Haven, Connecticut.

“You go to the ballot box and you don’t go to violence, et cetera,” she said Monday.

DeLauro spoke in New Haven about Corey Comperatore, a retired fire chief and Trump supporter who was killed during the weekend rally.

DeLauro, a Democrat, emphasized Comperatore’s humanity.

“He saved the lives of his family and lost his life,” she said. “He went to a rally, and whether or not you support him or not support him, of the individual, going, that’s our democracy. Rallies and the democratic process.”

Unity was a call also echoed by Blumenthal Monday morning.

"My feeling right now deeply is that we need to come together as a nation to denounce political violence of any kind anywhere," he said.

Larson says shooting is latest in a string of targeted political violence

U.S. Rep. John Larson, a Democrat, said Monday that Saturday's shooting was "very disconcerting" and builds on other recent violent events targeting politicians.

"There's no room for this kind of violence in politics, or for that matter in society," Larson said. "When you see something like this happen you flash back ... reflecting on what happened to Paul Pelosi or Steve Scalise."

Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was shot in 2017 during a congressional baseball practice. Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was attacked in 2022 by a man who broke into their home swinging a hammer.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's Abigail Brone, Eddy Martinez, Michayla Savitt, Maricarmen Cajahuaringa, Matt Dwyer, John Henry Smith, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.