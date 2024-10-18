© 2024
At this college fashion show, Indigenous students wear their favorite (and often, their own) designs

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published October 18, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT
A photo of a person wearing their brown hair in a bun and bangs, beaded earrings, a black long-sleeved turtleneck and a tan skirt with white, yellow, orange and crimson ribbons visible along the bottom half. The person is in focus moving toward a red carpet and blurred in the background on either side of the car are people sitting and watching.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Marietta Hamill, who belongs to Choctaw Nation, wears a ribbon skirt by Native Co. and earrings by The Beadin’ Box. Hamill was among the Dartmouth College students to model in the sixth annual Indigenous Arts and Fashion Show, held at the Hood Museum of Art on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

On Thursday night, Dartmouth College students put on the annual Indigenous Arts and Fashion Show. It's part of an ongoing observation of Indigenous Peoples' Month at the school.

Reporter Elodie Reed brought back this postcard from the event. This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity.

A photo of a young person with their hair pulled back, wearing large round beaded earrings and a jump suit made of red patterned cotton. She's applying makeup to her cheek while smiling and looking in a round mirror on the ground.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Dartmouth College Crafting Circle co-president Abby Burgess, who belongs to the Mi’kmaq First Nations, from Eskasoni, Nova Scotia, puts their makeup on before the show.

Elodie Reed: Inside the Hood Museum of Art, rows of chairs line a red carpet. Just past the carpet, a hallway is filled with changing tents, makeup stations, clothes and jewelry. Yazmyn Azure sits among it all, making sure her dress stays in place.

Yazmyn Azure: If you didn't know, at fashion shows, you tape everything!

Elodie Reed: Yazmyn — who goes by Yaz — is part of the Dartmouth Class of 2025. They belong to the Turtle Mountain Anishinaabe in North Dakota. She’s also co-president of Crafting Circle. That’s an Indigenous-led organization on campus. And it’s one of the organizers of this event.

Yazmyn Azure: Our main goal is reconnecting through crafts and traditional practices. Abby actually picked up a porcupine off the side of the road last year, and we were able to dequill that.

A photo showing a wooden box with several pairs of beaded earrings in reds, greens, yellows, blues and blacks.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Abby Burgess beaded all of these earrings. Some of their designs went down the runway Thursday night.

Elodie Reed: Yaz is referring to Abby Burgess, who belongs to the Mi’kmaq First Nations from Eskasoni, Nova Scotia. They’re also a class of 2025 student, and a fellow co-president of Crafting Circle.

Abby Burgess: We have sewing machines and ribbon and fabric and beads and everything you would need to make earrings and anything. 

When I'm beading, if you're not completely focused on what you're doing, like, you'll mess up, you'll miss a bead, your thread will catch, like, so I feel like whenever I’m beading, it's always just like, really good vibes. Like, it's always like good energy.

A photo of four people, two in colorful ribbon skirts with belts and t-shirts, and two in button down shirts and pants, stand together inside. They're all smiling, and the two people in the ribbon skirts are posing with one arm on their waists while the two people in pants and shirts are clapping.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
From left, Kailani Sirois (Colville Confederated Tribes & Poundmaker Cree), Samantha Pehl (Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma), Ryan Williams (Maori - Whakapapa to Hauraki) and Colin O’Reilly (Cherokee Nation) practice their modeling looks before the big show. After the show, Ryan and Colin, who are both first years, said they never expected to walk in a fashion show in college, and that they feel a great sense of Indigenous community at Dartmouth.

Elodie Reed: There’s also undeniably good energy here tonight as students get ready to model.

Jami Powell: Oftentimes, you know, student demonstrations are around, kind of raising awareness about boarding schools and land dispossession.

Elodie Reed: This is Osage Nation citizen Jami Powell. She curates Indigenous art for the museum, teaches at the college and also advises several of the Indigenous-led student groups on campus.

Jami Powell: We really wanted to create an event that was about celebrating the creativity and resilience and capacity of Indigenous peoples.

[To students] Alright people we’re five minutes from showtime! 

A close-up photo of orange, red, purple and lime green ribbons sewn on top of colorful flower-patterned fabric against a black background.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Kailani Sirois shows off her ribbon skirt, made by her mom, Lorylle Sirois. Kailani said after the show that she was nervous to model, but that wearing this skirt gave her confidence. "I was really happy to be able to honor my mom ... knowing she made this, so my heart is happy. My heart is full."

Elodie Reed: By now, either side of the red carpet is full of people.

Jami Powell: We are officially livestreaming to the Hood's Facebook page. So text your aunties and your grandmas and your uncles, and tell them we’re streaming on Facebook, and tell your uncles I’m single!  

Students: Woahhhh! [Laughter]

Jami Powell: I’m trying to make you all feel more comfortable, it’s great! It’s fine!

A photo of two people sitting in chairs in jumpsuits and smiling. One person, who is holding a microphone, is wearing light pink patterned fabric with long beaded earrings and short brown hair. The second person is wearing deep red fabric with black bias tape and tule at the bottom of the legs, with hair pulled back into braids and large round beaded earrings.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Crafting Circle co-presidents Yaz Azure, left, and Abby Burgess emcee the Indigenous Arts and Fashion Show inside the Hood Museum of Art.

Elodie Reed: Yaz and Abby are the emcees.

Yazmyn Azure: Welcome to the sixth annual Indigenous Arts and Fashion Show everyone. 

We’re gonna have Rhett Williams. He’s from the Houma Nation, and he's wearing a linen shirt adorned with ribbons and a henley collar by Yazmyn Shantelle Designs.

Abby Burgess: We have Wamniomni Afraid of Hawk. Wamni is from the Cheyenne River Lakota. The title of the look is “Language Warrior Hoodie,” with Lakota writing made by himself. The writing in face paint translates to: “The Lakota language is powerful, the Lakota language creates change.”    

Last, but certainly, certainly not least: We have Kendra Elk Looks Back. Kendra is from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe or the Burnt Thigh Nation. They are wearing a ribbon skirt, concho belt and earrings by grandmother June Elk Looks Back. 

A photo of a person in a light off-white cropped turtleneck and a pink skirt with light pink and white ribbons and embroidered hearts. The person is in focus, while onlooking people in seats are blurred in the background.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Jessa Hill, who belongs to the Tuscarora Nation, models a skirt made by Yazmyn Shantelle Designs.

Elodie Reed: While this fashion show is a space for Indigenous peoples, by Indigenous peoples — Crafting Circle co-presidents Abby and Yaz also say they want to share what they’ve made with everyone.

Abby Burgess: I like the broader Dartmouth community to be here, because I feel like a lot of the times, Indigenous peoples are kind of like, thought of as like a relic of the past.

There are so many ways that Indigenous people are thriving, like in the fashion industry and like, creating just really amazing things that aren't — that have like, hints of tradition, but are also, like, really cool and really fun and really new. 

A photo of a couple dozen people in colorful, Indigenous designs, all looking at the camera.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The models for the 2024 Indigenous Arts and Fashion Show pose for photos at the end of the event.

Yazmyn Azure: We want people wearing our clothing. We want people buying from small artists. We want people, you know, wearing our jewelry, wearing beaded jewelry. We want this to be in the mainstream. This is the way that we see the world, you know?

Elodie Reed: It’s a way of seeing, Yaz says, that makes their heart sing.

_
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
