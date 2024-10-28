New cable designed to improve electric grid reliability on Martha's Vineyard

Eversource is working on two projects aimed at improving the reliability of electric service on Martha's Vineyard.

Construction has begun to install more than two and a half miles of underground ducts in Falmouth to carry power lines which will connect to a 6-mile submarine cable to the Vineyard.

People who use the Shining Sea Bikeway in Falmouth are dealing with a detour because a section of the path is being torn up to accommodate the underground cable.

Construction is also underway in Oak Bluffs for connections to the new cable.

Eversource spokesman Kyle Costa says an important part of the project is that when the work is complete, five diesel engines on the Vineyard used to provide extra power during the summer, will be de-commissioned.

"Certainly that helps Massachusetts achieve decarbonization goals by electrifying the heating and transportation sectors," Costa said.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

