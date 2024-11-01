First-time voters in CT sound off on Harris and Trump

Across the country, some 42 million members of Gen Z will be eligible to vote in November, many of them for the first time. So what’s on their mind as they head to the ballot box? We’ve been talking to young voters in Connecticut to find out.

Some first-time voters from around Connecticut said they are excited to be voting, either for Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

Sam Hardesty, 21, from West Hartford, is a geography major and psychology minor at Central Connecticut State University and a registered Democrat.

“I registered pretty much as soon as I turned 18 and I’ve voted in local elections every year since,’’ he said. “I’ve voted in the presidential primaries, so I’m super excited to participate in our democracy in that way.”

Sarha Antonio, 20, a student at CCSU and New Britain resident, said she would vote for Harris because of her stance on issues including abortion rights and immigration.

She is also excited about the possibility of Harris making history.

“I would vote for Kamala Harris since she is pro-choice and would be the first woman president,” said Antonio, a Democrat. “She’s also a person of color, and that matters a lot to me. And she’s better than Trump when it comes to immigration policy. She’s a lot more lenient with what she thinks about it compared to what Trump thinks about it.”

Dominick Lombardi, 21, a Fairfield University student from Orange, said he will be voting for Trump because of his economic policies.

“As a young student and a young American, my future revolves around financial independence,” Lombardi said. “He (Trump) believes that the government should get off your back and out of your pocket, and that for every one new regulation that’s imposed on the economy, ten old ones should be taken off, eliminating taxes on tips.”

Marina Tonner, a student at CCSU and a Democrat, said she is voting for Harris because of her views on LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

Jahshua Hardy-Everett / Student at Central Connecticut State University / CT Community News

“LGBTQ+ rights matter to me because I am a part of the community,” Tonner said. “I have a lot of friends in the community, so I believe that LGBTQ+ rights are protected. Abortion rights are very important to me because I am a woman.”

Luke Collura, 20, said that although he doesn’t like either candidate, he is still going to exercise his right to vote.

“I think the right to vote is sacred and it’s a privilege more than a right,” said Collura, an independent. “I am committed to voting for the people who still can’t vote in this country and for my relatives and ancestors who were not able to exercise this right in a democratic society.”

But Collura isn’t excited about his choices.

“The candidates that are running for this year are just not strong, in my opinion,” Collura said.

For many students at Southern Connecticut State University, one reason prevails in their voting choice: character.

Saniah Wint, a junior communication major, is a member of the SCSU College Republicans. However, she said she will be voting for Harris instead of Trump.

“I personally think that is a better decision that aligns with my ideas better,” Wint said. “I think she stands for a different message than Donald Trump. I personally think Donald Trump and the way he carries himself and the way that he goes around other people is disrespectful.”

CJ Sheehy, a senior political science major, said while policies are important, having a candidate who exemplifies values they hold dear is especially important this election cycle. Several students said values such as respect and kindness are some of the biggest influences on their choice.

Sheehy also said Harris’ character is most appealing, saying: “I look at somebody who’s going to respect the rule of law, who’s going to respect our institutions and put this country over their own interests. I see only one true candidate in this race that actually embodies those values that I hold dear.”

They’re among the roughly half of Gen Z voters who say their presidential pick this November is Harris over Trump, according to a recent poll by NBC News.

For other young voters, specific issues and policies are swaying their vote to Harris. Thomas Gilbertie, a senior marketing major, says he looks for ideas aligning with his when choosing a candidate.

“Tackling the housing crisis, that’s a big thing for us youth. As well as tackling climate change and health care, and she is the best candidate for that,” Gilbertie said.

However, other young voters disagree that Harris is the best candidate. Nick Schettino, a sophomore math major, is the president of SCSU College Republicans. He says that ultimately his choice is influenced by policies and ideas.

Schettino said: “I’m dissatisfied with both candidates, more so Kamala Harris. My main thing is that she hasn’t really put out a lot of policies. She doesn’t really talk about the policies that she wants.”

A recent poll by US News found that 70% of Gen Z voters feel inflation and the cost of living is a top priority. Other key issues include gun reform, abortion access, immigration, and climate change.

Gilbertie, who is also the president of the SCSU College Democrats, feels strongly that Harris is the best fit to address these issues and disagrees with Schettino’s assessment.

“I encourage anyone to research her economic policies,” Gilbertie said. “And I would encourage everyone to do their own research and make a good decision.”

Eary Banushi, Benjamin Daddio, Jahshua Hardy-Everett, Elijah Hernandez and Deanna Prescott contributed to this story.

Chike Onyiuke is a student at Central Connecticut State University and Avery Martin is a student at Southern Connecticut State University. This story is republished via CT Community News, a service of the Connecticut Student Journalism Collaborative, an organization sponsored by journalism departments at college and university campuses across the state.