In December, Dave and Valerie transform into Santa and Mrs. Claus. How this CT couple spreads cheer

Valerie Carrier’s husband of 48 years is named Dave, but he goes by another name this time of year.

“Santa, could you come up there where he's going to take a few pictures?” she asked him at the Avon Snowflake Festival and Tree Lighting.

Dave Carrier is one of Santa's helpers — a professional Santa Claus actor. And Valerie plays the role of Mrs. Claus.

Serving as Santa may seem easy enough, but it can be surprisingly physically taxing. His ribs ache after a while of hugging adults and children. But he said he doesn’t mind — not just because he gets paid $250 an hour to do so; he genuinely enjoys lifting people’s spirits.

“There's nothing bad about giving a hug,” Dave Carrier said. "If more people did that, I think it would really help. People get depressed, especially at Christmas.”

One of the reasons why people so readily go up to him for a hug? He genuinely looks like Santa Claus. He's 68 years-old, 6 foot 3 inches and his large frame and real white beard are striking enough that adults address him as Santa, not Dave.

Carrier is a good Santa because he listens to each child’s Christmas wish — but he also adds the kind of advice you’d hear from an older relative.

“I want you to really pay attention to your mom and your dad, OK?" he told one child. "I want you to understand that when they ask you to pick up your stuff, pick up your clothes or pick up your toys or whatever, just do it, OK?"

'Make it magical'

Carrier spoke to Kinley Keane, a 6-year-old girl from Avon. She wants a baby doll for Christmas.

Her mother, Alissa Keane, said seeing Santa makes her relive her own sense of wonder.

“It brings back the magic of the season," she said. "Like you can believe anything is possible and anything can happen, and no matter what, no matter how hard life is, you're always going to make it magical this time of year.”

Many children and families stick around to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus as they sit on ornate white chairs. When Carrier has some down time, he shakes bells.

Being a Santa is fun, but it can be a bit costly. Carrier said his boots are handmade from a company that originally made clown shoes. That set him back $500. His belt buckle cost $150. Altogether, Carrier said it can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 to dress up as a legit Santa Claus actor.

There are other costs, too, according to David Sizemore, vice president of the Connecticut Society of Santas.

“You definitely have to have multiple apparel at the ready, to go through the season,” he said.

Sizemore’s organization has at least 75 active members, but not all are Santas. Some play elves, others act as Mrs. Claus.

Valerie Carrier said she opted not to dress up as a traditional Mrs. Claus.

“I decided that when I was going to become Mrs. Claus that I was not wearing the apron or the mop cap,” she said.

Recruiting new Santas

There are other changes, too. Sizemore said the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns shook up the Santa industry.

Many Santas are at least middle-aged or in their 60s or 70s. People in those age ranges are more susceptible to COVID. Sizemore said many Santas, including himself, ended up doing virtual meet-and-greets, but it wasn’t the same.

While some Santas have retired after COVID, Sizemore says his organization tried to connect Santas with gigs.

“We are constantly trying to get new Santas to join us because the other beautiful thing about our organization is: If a Santa is booked up and you get a request and you cannot fulfill it, then you could farm it out to other people in the organization,” Sizemore said.

While mall Santas continue to be a presence, Sizemore said many Santas now get booked by restaurants.

The Carriers were the main attraction at the Avon Snowflake Festival and Tree Lighting.

But an organizer tells them that when they take a break, they can keep a cover band company inside a nearby tent. The Carriers take them up on their offer and go inside the tent, where the band is playing “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” by Paul Simon.

Carrier sings along to every lyric. He’s still on the clock, but it's at this moment he no longer acts like a Santa.

It’s just Dave and Valerie, operating as an ordinary couple watching a band, not keeping track of the time.

He playfully tells this reporter to get lost as he sings along.