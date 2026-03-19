CT, NY sue to block major broadcast merger

Connecticut and New York’s attorneys general have joined a coalition of eight states suing to stop a merger between two companies that own and operate local television stations.

Nexstar and Tegna operate a combined hundreds of television stations across the country. In Connecticut, Nexstar owns News 8 and Tegna owns Fox 61. In New York, Nexstar owns more than ten stations, including WPIX, and Tegna owns WGRZ.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said the proposed merger is a clear antitrust violation.

“The law is clear,” James said. “The Clayton Act is clear. Mergers that substantially reduce competition are illegal. Our coalition believes this proposed merger does exactly that, and we are asking the court to stop it before harm is done.”

The lawsuit was filed in a California court.

“This merger would hand even more power to the largest local television broadcasting company in the country, while threatening to reduce competition, drive up costs, and weaken local journalism,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) said. We are going to court to stop it because the public deserves independent journalism, not consolidated control at an inflated cost.”

If the merger is approved, Nexstar will own and operate television stations that reach 80% of American households.

President Donald Trump said he’s in favor of the merger.

“We need more competition against THE ENEMY, the Fake News National TV Networks,” Trump posted on TruthSocial . “Letting Good Deals get done like Nexstar - Tegna will help knock out the Fake News because there will be more competition, and at a higher and more sophisticated level.”

A request for comment from Nexstar was not returned before press time.