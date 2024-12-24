Maine energy agency asks for major battery storage buildout

State energy officials have recommended a major buildout of battery systems to store electricity produced by renewable power.

In a new report, the Governor's Energy Office said incentivizing developers can help meet Maine’s climate goals and lower household energy bills.

The office recommended the Public Utilities Commission start a competitive process to build 200 megawatts of energy storage.

Batteries can save energy made by intermittent wind and solar power, then send it to homes and businesses at times of low production or peak demand.

That flexibility can lower Maine’s reliance on fossil fuel power plants for electricity. And the agency estimates battery storage could save consumers at least $1.50 per month over ten years, mainly from reducing the need for expensive grid updates.

Energy Office Director Dan Burgess in a statement said energy storage is “an essential tool that will help us build the grid of the future while stabilizing energy costs for Maine households and businesses.”

Maine already has 63 megawatts of battery storage installed. A huge 175 megawatt storage development is under construction in Gorham.

The state has a goal of deploying 400 megawatts of storage by 2030.