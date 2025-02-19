CT artists create 'Greatness' at Stamford's Ferguson Library

Stamford artist Brea Young says Stamford Art Association’s (SAA) current exhibition, “Greatness," sends the message that “greatness is everywhere.”

The exhibit at Stamford’s Ferguson Library celebrates Black History Month with a collection of artwork by local Black artists.

Young co-curated the exhibition along with artist Sharon Smalls and Brett Masterson of the SAA.

“The title of the show says it, ‘Greatness.’ Right from the heart,” SAA President Christine Irvin said.

Artwork in realism, abstract and mixed-media styles are displayed on the walls of the DiMattia Building's auditorium, along with oil and acrylic paintings.

Smalls’ piece, "Back to Royalty," is featured in “Greatness” and greets people on the front cover of the exhibition’s flier.

“I was kind of looking at some of the other Black artists from back in the day, and I came across Alma Thomas,” Smalls said. “I appreciated her art and I appreciated her style, and I kind of wanted to be inspired by her style in that piece.”

Smalls included a Sankofa in her piece. It’s an Akan word and symbol from Ghana, which means, “you have to look back before you can move forward.”

Young’s participation in “Greatness” goes back to her childhood when she frequently visited Ferguson Library.

“I grew up coming to this library as a kid, so just coming in and being able to see the artwork and then, now, I actually have artwork here,” Young said. “It comes around, like, full circle."

Samantha Russell / Connecticut Public Artist Bria Young (above) stands with her painting "Greatness Within" now on display at Stamford's Ferguson Library in the exhibit "Greatness." “I grew up coming to this library as a kid, so just coming in and being able to see the artwork and then, now, I actually have artwork here,” Young said. “It comes around, like, full circle."in "Greatness."

Young’s intricate line work, "Greatness Within," is displayed on the left side of the auditorium.

Young and Smalls underscored the immense amount of collaboration that occurred during the curation process.

“Being able to give these opportunities to local artists just kind of shows that they’re here, sort of like hidden gems,” Young said.

Smalls, a resident of Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood, appreciated the opportunity to bond with local artists she would have otherwise never met. She said “Greatness” was easy to curate because all of the pieces bounced off one another.

A unanimous highlight between Smalls and Young was the time spent talking with other artists about their work and pairing different pieces together.

Young hopes people who view the exhibit feel inspired and empowered. Smalls wants to emphasize strength.

“We are strong, we are people of strength, we are people of courage,” Smalls said. "Just all of those positive attributes I want everyone to take away.”

Linda Avellar, director of development and communication at Ferguson Library, praised the accessibility of the exhibit, which is open to everyone.

“People are always excited about the exhibits we have,” Avellar said.

Avellar added that Black History Month is a celebration important to the library and they always love to include art in that recognition.

Irvin, president of the Stamford Art Association, said part of the goal was to introduce the exhibit in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and feels it is too spectacular to close at the end of February.

The exhibition at the Ferguson Library runs through March 28.