Springfield Gándara Center launches young adult supportive living program

The Springfield Gándara Center celebrated the launch of its Young Adult Supportive Living (YASL) Program on Friday. The program aims to help young people, who have aged out of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) youth programs, transition to independent living.

Gándara Center staff and state politicians gathered at a two unit, four bedroom building on Mooreland Street for a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. The building will provide cost-free housing for four young adults between the ages of 18-22.

"Housing in Hampden County is very tough to find, especially for a young person that may be working part time, going to school, [or] taking [up] a trade," said Massachusetts state Sen. Adam Gomez D- Springfield. "It's important to make sure that this type of program is available to [help them] be self-sufficient."

In addition to housing, the residents will also be paired with a housing specialist who help them set goals, identify their strengths, and equip them with the skills necessary to support themselves and live independently.

"This program is funded through DCF," said Amanda Lesnick, the vice president of support services at Gándara. "So it's a closed referral, DCF the only referrer."

While individuals cannot refer themselves to the YASL program, Lesnick said Gándara works with over 100 young adults facing housing insecurity through the broader SHINE Young Adult Housing Program.

“Any young adult, 18 to 24, who is homeless or at risk of homelessness, can call the coordinated entry line,” Lesnick said.

By calling (413) 654-1554, a young adult can be referred for SHINE services. These services include re-housing, case management, and access to educational and employment opportunities. The ultimate goal of SHINE, Lesnick said, is provide young adults with a safe place to live and give them the skills to successfully live independently.