Drought raises fire danger across Massachusetts

Much of Massachusetts is experiencing moderate-to-severe drought conditions. And that raises the danger for brush fires and wildfires.

Similar conditions last fall caused a rash of fires across the state. Environmental officials said precipitation over the winter was welcomed but didn't do enough to curb the drought.

Dave Celino is the Chief Fire Warden with the state department of conservation and recreation. He said warmer, dry weather this week could raise the danger level for blazes.

"We get direct sunlight and 60-degree temperatures, that is going to render those fuels out there, grasses, shrubs and leaf litter, to be really available to ignition," he said.

Both Celino, and Jake Wark, a spokesperson with the state fire marshal’s office, said caution is needed around disposing smoking materials, campfires and burning brush.

"Almost all outdoor fires start with some kind of human behavior and that means almost all of them can be prevented," Wark said.

Many cities and towns allow the burning of brush through the end of April with permission from the local fire department. Wark said it is critical to check to make sure such fires are allowed on a given day.

"The local fire departments can have a very good handle on the humidity, the wind speed, which can really drive a significant fire and the fuel conditions outside," he said.

Celino said his agency's seasonal fire fighters began working this week. One of their tasks will be staffing lookout towers to try to catch fires before they spread.