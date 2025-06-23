NH congressional delegation reacts to Iran strikes

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is calling for more information about the intelligence gathering that preceded the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend, and are questioning whether President Trump had the constitutional authority to unilaterally order the strikes without legislative approval.

On Saturday, the U.S. military deployed stealth bombers as well as at least one submarine to strike three of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that the “U.S. must not rush into war with Iran.” She called on Trump to “de-escalate” tensions with the country and warned that up to 40,000 American service members stationed in the region were now at greater risk.

Shaheen also called on the Trump administration to provide more information to Congress about its actions and what may come next. That was echoed by Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, who said that lawmakers need more information about what intelligence the U.S. may have about Iran’s nuclear program.

“It is Congress' constitutional role to declare war and authorize the use of military force, and the President should be working with Congress to address national security issues,” Hassan said.

Both congressional representatives for New Hampshire — Democrats Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander — also raised questions about Trump’s unilateral deployment of military resources against Iran. But neither directly criticized the strike.

“Iran is a terrorist state that has long fueled violence and destruction around the world, and it cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons,” Pappas said in a post on social media site X.

Goodlander also said that the Iranians should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, but she raised questions about what may come next in the conflict.

“Why did we abandon diplomacy that could have blocked Iran from a nuclear weapon without the risks and costs to the American people of direct military action?” Goodlander posted on X.

Early Monday, Goodlander, who served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, signed onto a letter with other congressional veterans calling for a vote on granting the president war powers against Iran.