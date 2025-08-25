U.S. looks ‘less and less like a democracy every single day,’ Sen. Chris Murphy says

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says he’s concerned about the future of democracy in the country.

And the Connecticut Democrat is calling on fellow Democratic lawmakers and others across the country to do everything they can to combat the policies of President Trump’s administration. Murphy says he's open to Connecticut considering redrawing its congressional map in light of redistricting efforts in Texas and California.

“This country looks ... less and less like a democracy every single day,” Murphy said Monday afternoon in Hartford in an interview with Connecticut Public. “As we speak, there are federal troops on the streets of Washington, D.C. You have a president who is on a regular basis violating the law in order to try to compel loyalty to him, from the business community, from the higher education community, from the legal community, from governors and from Congress.”

Murphy says he wants his colleagues “to act a little bit more boldly” — especially as Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass a spending bill in order to avoid a government shutdown.

“For instance, we're going to have a debate coming up in September, about the coming federal budget,” Murphy said. “I don't know how Democrats sign on, vote for, a budget that doesn't roll back Trump's corruption and his lawlessness. We're really going to give him the votes to fund the DOJ [U.S. Department of Justice] and then he's going to take that money and use it to take over police departments, potentially in our state?”

Murphy continued: “Democrats at some point have to decide that we're not going to be complicit in this creeping totalitarianism. That's a hard thing for Democrats to do, but at some point we have to see the writing on the wall. This democracy is just not healthy, and I'm not sure that we can give him votes to create a kind of bipartisan endorsement for what he's doing.”

Murphy says he supports efforts by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to redraw that state’s congressional districts. That comes in response to Texas doing its own redistricting — an effort that Trump has backed.

“We could certainly draw our lines differently in Connecticut to have even more secure Democratic districts," he said. "I wish that didn’t have to be a conversation we engaged in. But I think every democracy-loving state is going to have to start thinking of the things that we could do to try to contest the Trump regime’s lawlessness.”

