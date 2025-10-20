Shutdown halts tuition aid for some military students. Several NH schools are stepping in.

The federal government shutdown has frozen some tuition assistance for active duty military students, making it harder for them to pay for college. The impact of the shutdown is playing out across New Hampshire’s colleges in different ways.

Federal GI Bill benefits, which are available to soldiers and their dependents and cover school costs beyond tuition, remain in place. But the tuition assistance program for active duty students is temporarily frozen.

There are 40 students at University of New Hampshire campuses who pay at least some of their tuition with the assistance program. The university puts the assistance, which can be as much as $4,500 a year per student, toward their tuition.

With that money frozen, active-duty students are unable to take fall classes that start Monday unless they pay another way. The exception is students in the New Hampshire National Guard earning a degree at UNH or other state-funded schools.

Typically, UNH puts the tuition assistance toward their tuition and waives any tuition not covered by federal assistance. During the shutdown, the university will waive all tuition for its National Guard students.

The university is also maintaining its tuition discounts for all students in the military.

At Southern New Hampshire University, 46 undergraduate and four graduate students receive tuition assistance. Undergraduate classes begin next Monday, while graduate classes start later, on Nov. 10.

"We are monitoring any potential impacts on our learners," said spokesperson Siobhan Lopez in an email. "We are committed to making sure military learners can enroll and continue their studies as the government shutdown continues."

New England College in Henniker has 82 military students using federal tuition assistance. As the second fall term begins Monday, the college is waiving tuition for one course this term, which could save students up to $2,400 for a four-credit course.

In a statement, NEC President Wayne Lesperance, Jr. said, “We understand the challenges that can arise during times of uncertainty. Our message is clear: Your education does not need to wait.”