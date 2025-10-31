© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What has 11 questions and makes you feel smart? Our news quiz!

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: A Jack Skellington fan, a statue, Jacob Elordi.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
From left: A Jack Skellington fan, a statue, Jacob Elordi.

Boo! Need a last-minute costume? Just print out the quiz, staple it to your clothing, and copy the below score feedback options onto slips of paper. Make trick-or-treaters take the quiz, then give them a score slip instead of candy. Be the most popular house on the block!

Too bad so sad.
Barely passable.
Mediocre.
Middling at best.
Medium-bad.
Yay.
Not too shabby.
Decent!
Competent!
Almost perfect!
Perfection!

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization
Tags
Nation & World
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.