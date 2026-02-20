© 2026
Chat and Chew with Mindy Todd and author Geraldine Brooks 

CAI
Published February 20, 2026 at 2:32 PM EST
Join us for an engaging conversation with Mindy Todd, your fellow Founders Circle members, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks. This exclusive event is one of the many ways we celebrate and thank you for your generous support and commitment to CAI public radio.

Saturday, October 4, 2025

3:30-5pm

Drinks and hearty hors d’oeuvres

Seating is limited, directions and details with your RSVP.

We look forward to sharing this memorable experience with you. Reserve your spot by emailing perks@capeandislands.org.