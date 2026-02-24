© 2026
Concord high schoolers publish children’s book on Colombian culture

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Argemiro Velazquez serves himself a buñuelo ahead of a reading of "A Journey to the Heart" at Casa Blanca restaurant in Nashua on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Argemiro Velazquez serves himself a buñuelo ahead of a reading of "A Journey to the Heart" at Casa Blanca restaurant in Nashua on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

The scent of fresh-pressed Colombian coffee and golden, fried buñuelos filled the air at Casa Blanca in Nashua on Sunday morning. But for the families dipping their cheese in hot chocolate, the real flavor of home wasn't just on the menu — it was in the pages of a new, bilingual children’s book published by two Concord high school students.

Lee esta historia en Español

“A Journey to the Heart” was written by Sofia Recchi and illustrated by Carolina Anttila. It tells the story of a girl named Luna who lives in the United States and travels to Colombia to visit her relatives.

Like Luna, Recchi comes from an international family with Colombian roots. She said she identifies with her character and drew inspiration from her own travels across the country to write about Luna’s journey.

“Luna says she realized that the same upbeat music and salsa rhythm were also part of her identity,” Recchi said in Spanish. “I think that is the most important sentence because it shows that, in the end, she doesn't have to live in Colombia to feel connected."

Sofia Recchi, derecha, y Caroline Anttila, izquierda, leen su libro nuevo, "Un Paseo al Corazón," el domingo 22 de febrero 2026 en el restaurante colombiano Cassa Blanca en Nashua
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Sofia Recchi, right, and Caroline Anttila, left, read their new book "A Journey to the Heart" on Sunday, 22 Feb., 2026 at Colombian restaurant Casa Blanca in Nashua.

Anttila, who illustrated the book, does not have Colombian roots, but said she learned a lot about the culture by making the illustrations and working with her best friend.

“It was a really fun, collaborative process,” she said. “[Sofia] definitely had to explain some of the Colombian parts to me, because I do not know much about that culture.”

Betsy Mejía was among the parents who brought their kids to listen. She’s originally from Medellín, Colombia, and she said she brought her kids to foster good reading habits and a connection to their heritage.

“My children were born and raised in this country,” she said in Spanish. “But I am Colombian, and through the food and the music, I believe that everything experienced at home is Colombia.”

The event was part of a series organized by the Colombian Community in New Hampshire.
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
