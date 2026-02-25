© 2026
CT lawmakers, housing advocates debate governor’s rent cap proposal

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published February 25, 2026 at 2:42 PM EST
FILE: Senator Rob Sampson, Senior Deputy Republican Leader speaks with State GOP leaders seeking to increase transparency in nonprofit funding at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut October 7th 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Senator Rob Sampson, Senior Deputy Republican Leader speaks with State GOP leaders seeking to increase transparency in nonprofit funding and prevent abuse of taxpayer dollars at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut October 7th 2025.

State lawmakers and housing professionals are debating the merits of a rent cap bill  being proposed by Gov. Ned Lamont.

The bill would prevent landlords from raising rent by more than 5% within the first year of their ownership of the building.

Lamont previously said the bill is a way to target out-of-state and corporate landlords from purchasing so many of Connecticut’s rental properties.

“A lot of it's related to out of state buyers, buying up the market, using that monopoly to jack up rents,” Lamont said.

Nearly 100 people submitted testimony regarding the proposed rent cap and parts of a 12-hour public hearing meeting held Tuesday revolved around the bill.

The goal is to help keep families in their homes and protect them from predatory landlords, according to Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno.

“Everybody says it’s a crisis and I try not to use that word because when you use that word for everything is a crisis, then it’s not meaningful anymore,” Mosquera-Bruno said. “But this is very serious, the lack of housing that is affordable for our residents, especially our working families.”

The bill takes into account and makes exceptions, allowing rent boosts for landlords with plans to conduct extensive refurbishments to the property.

Qualifying property improvements include new plumbing or heating systems. Major renovations, as defined by the bill, include projects in which owners invested more than $50,000 per apartment, according to the bill.

A move preventing landlords from moving in and immediately boosting rent has been done in about six other states, but its efficacy isn’t yet proven, Mosquera-Bruno said.

Opponents say the bill would disincentivize landlords to improve their buildings and prevent investment in Connecticut.

Rent increases are sometimes necessary to help maintain properties, according to Janice Miner, Chief Operating Officer of MCR Property Management. The company manages buildings for a corporate landlord and oversees more than 25,000 apartments across Connecticut.

“I can understand the renters’ concerns for those increases but all the expenses related to providing that housing has increased as well and without the rents there’s no money to pay the bills,” Miner said.

State Sen. Rob Sampson, a Republican representing Waterbury and surrounding towns, said the bill would prevent landlords from investing in their buildings.

“For me, that’s the ‘keep the buildings dumpy’ bill,” Sampson said. “It’s going to discourage investment.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
