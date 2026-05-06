© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second vigil held on campus for slain UMass Amherst employee

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:52 AM EDT
Outside the Hotel Umass in Amherst, Massachusetts, mourners set up a makeshift memorial for Emma MacDonald, a UMass employee who was killed at the hotel Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in a guest room. Her husband who also worked at the school, has been charged with her murder.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
Outside the Hotel Umass in Amherst, Massachusetts, mourners set up a makeshift memorial for Emma MacDonald, a UMass employee who was killed at the hotel Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in a guest room. Her husband who also worked at the school, has been charged with her murder.

Emma MacDonald's closest friends shared stories about her life at a memorial service Tuesday, in view of where she was killed almost two weeks ago at the Hotel UMass on the campus of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

MacDonald, who was 31, worked in UMass dining services at the school. Her husband — who also worked at the school — was charged with her murder April 23.

In front of hundreds of employees and friends of MacDonald's, staff members from the Center for Women and Community also spoke, saying to those who gathered that grief is not linear and there are opportunities to remember and connect in this moment.

"... through vigils and visiting Emma's memorial [of flowers outside the hotel]; we see it in the purple lights of the fountain [on campus], Emma's favorite color," they said. "We checked in on one another. Asked, how can I help? What can I do? And we know there is still much more to do."

The center has been visible on campus since MacDonald's murder; it supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in Hampshire County.

The schools dining-service venues were closed for two hours Tuesday, to allow fellow employees to attend the memorial, the second on campus in the last seven days.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and UMass Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes were both at the event. They stood off to the side and neither spoke.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman