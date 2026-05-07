Here’s how drivers, organizations are dealing with high gas prices – and their trickle down effects

At Meals on Wheels in Hillsborough County, CEO Jon Eriquezzo has been keeping a close eye on the price of gas.

Rising fuel costs affect the two main elements of his work: the cost of food and the cost of driving deliveries around the region. The last time gas was above $5 a gallon in 2022 , he said, the organization went into “emergency mode.”

“We got increased costs for food. We had to subsidize our staff and volunteers for driving,” he said. “That was very challenging for us. Right now, we haven’t seen the same impact, but we’re getting close.”

Across New Hampshire, commuters, non-profits, and transportation providers are scrambling to adjust to higher fuel costs. In New England, gas prices have gone up more than a dollar since February, and they’re expected to keep rising as the Iran war continues.

At Meals on Wheels, Eriquezzo said he anticipates bigger impacts if gas goes up just 50 cents.

Throughout the past few years, his organization has tried to get ready for this scenario. They purchased a warehouse and extra freezer space, to store food from all over the country and get better prices from distributors. They transitioned from fuel oil to natural gas, cutting general energy costs. And they raised the reimbursement rate for volunteers who drive, to cover increasing gas expenses.

“We've saved a lot of money and made a lot of preparations knowing that this could happen again,” Eriquezzo said.

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Public transit feels the pressure

For the COAST bus system, which operates between Portsmouth and Farmington, rising gas prices present higher costs. But they also tend to increase ridership, said Michael Williams, the organization’s director of operations.

“It has increased the cost to run the service,” he said, “but hopefully it makes the service a more attractive option to more people who could really see their personal budgets mitigated through this time.”

COAST hasn’t raised fares in response to gas prices. But Williams said after keeping the price of a ticket at $1.50 since 2008, the organization has been considering an increase to $2 for several months – an adjustment that could prove more necessary if fuel costs remain high.

Elena Eberwein / NHPR Gas prices are rising in New Hampshire as the Iran war continues.

COAST and other transportation organizations, including the Concord Area Transit system, can make use of state-run gas pumps , which help keep costs stable even as gas increases at public pumps.

Terri Paige, the transportation coordinator for the Community Action Program for Belknap and Merrimack counties, said the main impact on Concord’s fare-free bus system has been the cost of procuring parts and supplies. In at least one case, shipping costs have doubled.

Her employees have also been struggling.

“Their personal budgets are getting tighter and tighter, and they’re trying to meet their own household expenses,” Paige said. “I’m getting more frequent requests for pay increases that I can’t actually provide right now.”

Programs that offer free transportation for older residents who need to get to far-away medical appointments are also keeping an eye on gas prices.

Tahja Fulwider runs Ready Rides, which serves people in Southeast New Hampshire. She said many volunteer drivers don’t ask for gas reimbursement, but as fuel costs jump that may change.

“What might be impacted is the further rides,” she said. “With the rising fuel costs, I see that even those are kind of getting hit a little bit harder.”

If more drivers begin asking for mileage reimbursement, Ready Rides could run out of funding sooner, and may need to look for new grants or dip into savings.

Fulwider said she doesn’t think volunteer drivers will start driving less. But like public transit services, she’s expecting demand for rides to increase.

Drivers try to save on gas

For Mike Merrifield, who drives for work, filling up his truck has become a challenge. He bought it in September, when diesel was around $3.75 a gallon.

“It’s now basically doubled,” he said. “I put in $150 and hope that’s enough when I pay at the register. So it’s very, very difficult.”

Elena Eberwein / NHPR A person fills up their tank at the Hooksett, NH rest stop on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Some drivers have adopted creative strategies to manage their spending on gas. Christian Burbank, from New Hampton, tries to drive slower.

“I know that saves a little bit of gas,” he said. “I try to stay behind people – less draft.”

Katie Payne, who lives in Durham, said she’s changed her shopping habits.

“Because I have a BJ’s membership and I get the cheapest gas in town, I’ve completely shifted all my shopping to Newington,” she said.

And, she said, fuel prices have pushed her to consider longer-term changes.

“Now I'm thinking my next car will definitely be electric, when my poor Honda Element dies,” she said.