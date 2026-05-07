Susan Collins discloses 'essential tremor' after social media scrutiny

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins disclosed Wednesday that she has an essential tremor, a benign condition that sometimes causes her to shake.

Collins, 73, first told WCSH about the condition, which she says she's had for decades and during her entire time in the U.S. Senate going back to 1997.

The disclosure came after questions arose on social media about Collins visibly shaking during various interviews. Some posters questioned her ability to serve a sixth term, which she hopes to secure in November.

But in a statement, Collins says the condition has no effect on her ability to do her job and never has. She described it as "inconvenient" and "sometimes the subject of cruel comments online," but nothing more.

While Collins' condition has been noticeable for years, there's been heightened scrutiny of politicians' health and age more recently.

The Republican's prospective Democratic opponent, Graham Platner, has disclosed that he receives full disability benefits from the Veterans Administration for PTSD and other injuries related to his combat service — conditions that he says don't impede his ability to serve.