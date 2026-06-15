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Town sees opportunity to rezone Hampshire College property before school is sold

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published June 15, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT
The Hampshire College sign at the entrance to the campus.
Phil Bishop
/
NEPM
The Hampshire College sign at the entrance to the campus.

To potentially rezone almost 700 hundred acres over the next few months is an opportunity the town of Amherst, Mass., has never had before said Jeff Bagg, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the town.

This opportunity comes as Hampshire College finalizes its plans to shut down and sell its Amherst campus and buildings.

"In some ways, we want to send a signal to everyone that the town has goals and priorities," Bagg said.

The Amherst Town Council voted on those priorities earlier this month, and while Hampshire College will sell to a buyer of its choice, ahead of that, Bagg said the town is trying to set the stage for a range of uses — and potential tax income.

"Buildable land should be prioritized for housing, small business development and other appropriate tax revenue uses," Bagg said, "and sensitive habitat farming and resource areas should be prioritized for preservation."

Amherst has tapped MassDevelopment to help guide the rezoning process.

The organization is the official development finance agency and land bank for Massachusetts. They declined to be interviewed but said in a statement that the loss of a major institution like Hampshire College creates challenges for the local economy — as well as opportunities.

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New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman