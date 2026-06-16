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Jane Yolen, America's 'Hans Christian Andersen,' dies at 87

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published June 16, 2026 at 9:33 AM EDT
Western Massachusetts based writer Jane Yolen has died at the age of 87. At the time of her death she had written more than 400 children and young adult books.
https://www.legacy.com/legacy/notable-deaths/jane-yolen
The writer Jane Yolen has died at the age of 87. At the time of her death where she lived in Hatfield, Massachusetts, she had written more than 400 books for children and young adult books.

Children's book author Jane Yolen has died. She was 87 years old. A longtime resident of Hatfield, Massachusetts, Yolen was dubbed by Newsweek Magazine "America's Hans Christian Andersen."

Among her well known works are the Caldecott Medal winning picture book "Owl Moon" and her stories about dinosaurs doing very un-dinosaur like things.

In 2010 Yolen told NEPM her publishers were pushing her to use more simple language — that for children she was too literary. She disagreed.

"I think picture books should stretch children. I think they should be full of wonderful, amazing words," Yolen said.

Her greatest hope as a writer she said was to share a sense of what matters most in life; to her it was honesty.

"Standing up for the underdog, being heroic in the small sense, if not the large sense," Yolen said, adding she didn't care "if it's a fantasy novel where people are doing great deeds or a small book like "Elsie's Bird," where she does a very heroic thing."

Fifteen years ago "Elsie's Bird" was Yolen's 300th book. At the time of her death she had written more than 400. Over the course of her long writing career, Yolen also took on heavier topics for her young readers, writing novels about the Holocaust and eminent domain.

This post includes a story first reported by NEPR for NPR.
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Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman