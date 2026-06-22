Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorses Democratic Senate hopeful Graham Platner

Democratic Senate hopeful Graham Platner was endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson Monday in Portland for his support to restore reproductive freedom.

Platner is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in one of the most-watched Senate races in the country.

Collins has come under scrutiny for casting the deciding vote to confirm conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Platner says he won't forgive Collins for her support of Kavanaugh, and he criticized establishment Democrats who he says failed to codify reproductive rights in federal law.

"We need to be clear. It's not enough to just go back to Roe. We need to enshrine those rights in federal law forever and all time, to make sure we're not just one bad judge away from seeing rights stripped away from 26 million Americans," Platner said.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson criticized Collins for recent comments that she does not regret confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, but was "disappointed" that he joined the majority in overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"The 26 million women of reproductive age living in states with abortion bans are more than disappointed. Women waiting in parking lots for sepsis to set in are more than disappointed," McGill Johnson said.

Collins' office did not respond to a request for comment.