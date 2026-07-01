More pets go missing around July 4th. Here’s how to help them.

Animal shelters are preparing for an increase in lost pets as July 4th celebrations begin. Megan Williams, the executive director of the Lakes Region Human Society, said loud fireworks contribute to the spike in missing pets.

“It's terrifying for a lot of animals,” Williams said. “More pets go missing around the 4th of July than any other time of year.”

Williams said people can talk with their veterinarian about prescriptions for medications to help pets handle the anxiety of the loud noises. She recommended keeping pets in a room with an air conditioner or fan to help drown out some of the fireworks.

“And try to keep them either tethered to you or indoors as much as possible during the celebrations,” Williams said. Pets may still try to run when they hear fireworks and can lose their sense of direction.

According to the American Human Society, loud noises this time of year, and open doors as people come and go during celebrations at home, causes a 30% to 60% increase in lost pets nationally.

If a pet is microchipped, Williams recommends people prepare for that scenario by calling the microchip company to confirm the chip is working and the contact information is up to date. If a pet isn’t microchipped, owners should make sure the pet’s collar fits snugly and a cell phone number is on it, as well as a home address.

Should your pet go missing, contact local police departments, veterinary hospitals and animal shelters to report it. Post a clear photo of your animal on community social media pages.

“That's faster than actually going through a shelter a lot of times,” Williams said. That’s because fireworks happen at night when many places will be closed. “But if you're putting it on social media, people are doomscrolling all the time.”

And make sure your phone ringer is on in case someone calls saying they saw your pet.