Springfield Armory reflects city’s revolutionary legacy

As communities across Massachusetts begin celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, there is one major historic site right in western Massachusetts.

The Springfield Armory, also known as the United States Armory and Arsenal at Springfield, was the host of several historical events after it opened in 1777. Though the site is now preserved as the Springfield Armory National Historic Site, it continues to highlight the city's crucial role in the Revolutionary War and the country's growth.

One of Springfield's earliest ties to the war came in 1776, when military officer Henry Knox traveled through the city to transport British cannons to Dorchester Heights. Springfield's location proved especially valuable due to its access to the Connecticut River, its position along the transportation route, and the high ground on which it sits.

“A lot of people come here, and they don’t really think, ‘Oh, well, what does this place have to do with the American Revolution?” said Alan Amelinckx, chief of interpretation at The Armory. “But it actually is a big part of the story.”

Springfield was also home to many skilled workers at the time, including blacksmiths and gunsmiths. Those workers, Amelinckx said, played a key role in producing and maintaining weapons, ammunition, and other military supplies.

“The American firearm industry really started here because this is where the federal government started making their own weapons… That really kind of changed the course of American history,” he said.

After the war's end, the sites’ significance only grew as the target of Shays’ Rebellion, where armed farmers attempted to seize the weapons. According to the National Park Service website, the failed uprising lead to exposed weakness in the federal government, which later paved the way for the U.S. Constitution to be adopted.

Beyond its military importance, the Springfield Armory also became a center of industrial innovation, including the development of interchangeable parts and assembly-line manufacturing techniques.

“This is the place where a lot of technological innovations took place… It played a very pivotal role not just in firearm history, but also in technological innovations that really changed the course of history,” Amelinckx said.

Today, the Springfield Armory, located on the Springfield Technical Community College campus, is open to the public free of charge from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM Wednesday through Sunday.

