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Students from Springfield's Emergence Academy featured in PBS teen podcast

New England Public Media
Published July 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A still from the teen-podcast "On Our Minds," from PBS News Student Reporting Labs. The show explores what’s unique about teen life across the U.S. and this season included at Emergence Academy in Springfield, Massachusetts.
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PBS News Student Reporting Labs
A still from the teen-podcast "On Our Minds," from PBS News Student Reporting Labs. The show explores what’s unique about teen life across the U.S. and this season included at Emergence Academy in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Take a road trip to Massachusetts with hosts Zack and Helena in an episode of the teen podcast On Our Minds, from PBS New Student Reporting labs.

This episode includes middle schoolers in Springfield, Massachusetts who attend Emergence Academy.

They hail from all over the world and "explain how they felt about ending up at a school together in western Massachusetts — learning English, making friends, and finally finding “a place to chill."

The segments was produced by Shake Mukasa and Afia, Bronsted, Lovemica and Jeily from Emergence Academy with support from their teacher, Steven Marles. Becky Wandel produced, edited and mixed this episode.

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New England News Collaborative