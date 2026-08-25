New fish pier in Portsmouth officially opens, with space to scale up

Gov. Kelly Ayotte and other dignitaries gathered in Portsmouth on Tuesday to formally cut the ribbon on a recently renovated commercial fishing pier. The structure, which was financed with pandemic-era stimulus money, replaces a dilapidated building from the late 1970s.

“New Hampshire's whole fishing industry, it's iconic,” said Ayotte. “It's something that's passed down through generations. It's something that really defines New Hampshire and our Seacoast.”

The state set aside $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for the project, and spent another $240,000 in operation funds from the New Hampshire Division of Ports and Harbors. In recent years, the state has also reconstructed a nearby seawall and installed a new pier, overhauling the entire space on Peirce Island.

The new building includes a refrigerated area for storing bait. Richard Hartley, the head of the state’s ports, said about a dozen lobstermen are already renting space at the pier, at a cost of $1,000 annually. He said the state is still seeking a vendor to provide ice on site, but that it hasn’t been economically viable.

“I want to make sure that I provide the commercial fishermen in New Hampshire every opportunity to succeed at a very affordable rate,” said Hartley.

Todd Bookman/NHPR A worker loads crated lobsters into a refrigerated truck at Peirce Island, in Portsmouth.

On Tuesday, the two hoists that lobstermen use to lift their catch from boats up to waiting trucks were in regular use. A third recently installed hoist, Hartley said, was incorrectly designed and installed, and will need an upgrade.

Gasoline and diesel tanks are also back online after some intermittent problems.

“We want seafood to thrive,” he said. “We want these fishermen to thrive, and we think they're worth it.”

Todd Bookman/NHPR Gov. Kelly Ayotte speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new commercial fish pier on Aug. 25, 2026.

The fishing industry in New England has faced steady headwinds in recent decades, from high permitting costs to catch limits monitored by the federal government, meant to ensure healthy populations. A recent study from UNH found that the local catch is valued at around $75 million annually, from 144 active commercial fishing permits in New Hampshire.

“These fishermen don't simply bring seafood to market,” said Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, who advocated for the project. “They represent a tradition of hard work, independence, stewardship and resilience.”

Stevens said former Gov. Chris Sununu supported using the federal COVID-relief funds on the project, though other councilors were not initially on board with the idea.