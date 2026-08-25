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The Music Hall has a new CEO in time for fall

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Music Hall Board of Trustees has said that Markus Gottschlich will be the new president and CEO of the Music Hall effective Sept. 1, according to the venue.

The theater has been without a permanent leader since its former CEO Tina Sawtelle resigned last November, following a controversial decision to cancel a fundraiser for a Seacoast-based abortion provider.

Gottschlich comes to New Hampshire from St. Petersburg, where he served as executive director of the Warehouse Arts District Association.

“Markus is the right leader for The Music Hall at this important moment in our history,” said Jude Blake, chair of The Music Hall Board of Trustees in a press release.

Local arts organizations have been struggling recently amid state and federal funding cuts.

The Music Hall is an NHPR underwriter, but we report on them as we do any other organization. They have no role in our editorial decisions.

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Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario