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2026 Election: Debates on The Point

This fall Mindy Todd will host political debates on The Point. The program is broadcast live at 9 am. The replay is at 7 pm.

Join us for live election night coverage beginning at 8pm as Mindy Todd hosts election results with the following panel of guests:

From left: Mindy Todd, host of The Point; Robert Galibois, current Cape & Islands D.A.; and Michael Giardino, challenger in the Democratic primary for the position.
A. Vince
In This Place
The race for Cape and Islands District Attorney
Mindy Todd , Amy Vince
We speak with the candidates running for the position in the Democratic primary election, which is September 1.
Democratic candidates running for Barnstable County Commissioner. From left: Eric Schwaab, Ron Bergstrom, Dan Gessen. The primary election is Sept. 1.
Elsa Partan
In This Place
Democratic candidates for Barnstable County Commissioner
Mindy Todd
We learn more about the Democrats who will be on the Sept. 1 ballot running for Barnstable County Commissioner.
From left: host Mindy Todd, candidate David Vieira, and candidate Jack Richardson. Both men are running for Massachusetts State Representative in the 3rd Barnstable District.
Elsa Partan
In This Place
Candidates for State Representative in the 3rd Barnstable District
Mindy Todd
We speak with incumbent Republican David Vieira and his challenger, Democrat Jack Richardson.

Find more about the candidates here.
https://www.votevieira.com/
https://jackprichardson.com/