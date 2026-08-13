2026 Election: Debates on The Point
This fall Mindy Todd will host political debates on The Point. The program is broadcast live at 9 am. The replay is at 7 pm.
Join us for live election night coverage beginning at 8pm as Mindy Todd hosts election results with the following panel of guests:
We speak with the candidates running for the position in the Democratic primary election, which is September 1.
We learn more about the Democrats who will be on the Sept. 1 ballot running for Barnstable County Commissioner.
We speak with incumbent Republican David Vieira and his challenger, Democrat Jack Richardson.
Find more about the candidates here.
https://www.votevieira.com/
https://jackprichardson.com/