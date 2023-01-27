An EVENING with DAVID SEDARIS

Saturday, April 1, 7:30pm



You have heard humorist David Sedaris on CAI talking about his books and essays during Fresh Air with Terri Gross and reciting from them on This American Life with Ira Glass. Believe it or not, last year was the 30th anniversary of his recorded holiday reading of the Santaland Diaries. You are invited to a live performance of stories old and new, with a book signing by the author himself at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. Seats are first come first serve.



To RSVP, email us at Founders_Circle_CAI@capeandislands.org

