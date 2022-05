Behind the Binoculars: Bird News with Mark Faherty was held on Friday, October 22, 2021. CAI Founders Circle members joined an exclusive event with Mindy Todd and Mark Faherty. An intimate Zoom meeting gave Founders Circle members an opportunity to engage in a behind-the-scenes discussion about all things birding with CAI’s birding expert, Mark Faherty. Check out our 3-minute video of Mark.