CAI Awards Submission — Excellence in Writing 2025

Ashley and Nicholas Ritchie, shown here with two-year-old son Theo, were able to buy a home in Brewster they could afford, thanks to a deed-restricted affordable-housing lottery.
Local News
'We really lucked out': Seeking a home on Cape for under $300k? Housing lottery for the win.
Jennette Barnes
Buying a home has gotten more expensive, especially in high-priced markets like Cape Cod and the Islands. But what if you could buy a house for less than $300,000? CAI’s Jennette Barnes has this story about one family's experience buying an affordable home on Cape Cod.
Eber Gomes, right, one of the owners of Bread Brazil bakery in Fall River, says he is looking forward to the business that commuter rail may bring.
Local News
66 years after trains left, South Coast is ready for commuter rail
Jennette Barnes
The region hasn’t had a train to Boston since the 1950s, when highways became king. Now, after more than three decades of political promises and $1 billion spent, South Coast Rail is scheduled to open Monday.