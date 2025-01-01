CAI Belongs to You
In 2024 alone, CAI drove just over 4,000 miles around the Cape and Islands to bring stories that celebrate the uniqueness of the coastal communities we serve, while addressing common issues that affect all residents and seasonal visitors in our listening area. We’ve filed 304 local stories that matter to YOU.
CAI has shared over 200 environmental stories over the last year. We’ve covered important issues like climate change and its impacts on homes on the Cape and Islands, how we’re protecting precious off-shore wildlife, and times local officials needed to take care of cold sea turtles.
CAI is a listener-supported public radio service of GBH, broadcasting to Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and South Coast regions of Massachusetts.
CAI brings the world to you. From NPR programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Fresh Air, and more, being an NPR member station means you hear reporting from across the country, and around the world.
You tune in to CAI to listen to shows like The Point–with many segments sourced from the Public Radio Exchange, a project of Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole. And to Arts & Ideas to hear award-winning programs that feature discussions on critical regional issues. Oh, and don’t forget the weekly Bird Report!
For about $1.60 per American per year, public broadcasters provide free, non-commercial programming. That’s 16 dimes, less than a cup of coffee, and certainly much less than a single month of most streaming services.