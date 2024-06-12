CAI Pub Night in partnership with WHOI Sea Grant’s Coastal Resilience Week

Join us for a Pub Night celebrating WHOI Sea Grant’s Coastal Resilience Week at the Sandwich Taverna on June 12th, 2024 at 7 p.m.! Meet CAI and WHOI Sea Grant’s Coastal Resilience staff and test your knowledge on resilience-themed pub trivia. There will be lots of giveaways and chances to win prizes.

More info about WHOI Sea Grant’s Coastal Resilience Week can be found HERE.

Sandwich Taverna

Tradewinds Plaza

290 Route 130

Sandwich, MA 02644