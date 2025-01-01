Congrats to Elspeth book release party

Elspeth Hay, host of The Local Food Report, has written her first book about transforming our food system through perennial tree crops. To celebrate her accomplishment, Founders Circle members are invited to get together with Elspeth at the Wicked Oyster in Wellfleet on Tuesday, August 12, 4-5:30pm. Register for the Founders Circle book release party here. Several copies have also been pre-ordered for a few lucky Founders Circle members who put their name in the hat today to receive a copy when the books arrive in July. Email us to enter your name to be the first to receive a copy. Elspeth is also planning an initial book launch party on July 15th at Truro Vineyards of Cape Cod, with readings and talks to follow throughout the summer. You can track this and other upcoming events with Elspeth, on her website. The Local Food Report airs Thursday at 8:35 AM and 5:45 PM and Saturday at 9:35 AM.

