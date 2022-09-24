© 2021
Enjoy images of a party given to honor CAI

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Founders Circle member, and Jay Allison Founders Fund for Matching Gifts contributor, Bonnie Simon, hosted an event on our behalf in her home. Guests were treated to an organ and flute concert, with organist Lore De Bower, (also a Founders Circle member) performing a selection of short works on the Mander Organ, built in London in 1992 for Maestro Steven Simon. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet our Founder Jay Allison and Host of The Point, Mindy Todd.

