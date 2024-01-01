Founders Circle Members Receive CAI Weekly eNews

Founders Circle member will receive CAI's eNews. Once weekly, we email Founders Circle members the best local stories, features, and reporting we’ve aired. Plus we keep you updated on CAI events across the region.



You can listen when you like, catch up on what you missed, and share it easily. Whether it’s science, public affairs, or birding, CAI brings together the best of the Cape, the Coast, & the Islands.

