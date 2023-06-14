June rarities in the bird world

Last week, full of foolish confidence, I declared that migration was over. This week’s report is about various migrants that are still passing through. So was I wrong? The truth is, migration is never fully over around here - there’s always some late migrant dropping in, huffing and puffing like the person finishing the marathon after everyone else went home. And some of this week’s birds didn’t just finish the race late, they ran the wrong route.

First, there’s the White-winged Dove at a private feeder in Sandwich, a bird normally found in Florida and the desert southwest. These are like Mourning Doves with better detailing – when perched, they have a white racing stripe down the side, and some blue eye shadow gives them a glam look. In flight, the huge white wing patches let you know this is no Mourning Dove, along with the fact that Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks plays whenever you see one. It’s a great song, but I bet those Sandwich homeowners are sick of it about now.

Next up is a Franklin’s Gull, a one-day-wonder seen at Race Point in Provincetown, which has always been the Grant Central Station of lost seabirds in the northwest Atlantic. I’m going to level with you – you would not have been able to identify this bird. It looks like our ubiquitous Laughing Gulls, but a bit smaller and with a little more white on the wingtips. In fact, on the 1832 ornithological expedition led by Sir John Franklin, everybody thought they were Laughing Gulls. Somehow Franklin got the bird named after him when a subsequent expedition figured out they were a different species. If misidentifying birds gets you naming rights, then I need to talk to someone on the nomenclature committee - there are a lot of birds that should have Faherty in the name.

But I digress. Aside from looks, the two species are quite different – while Laughing Gulls are strictly coastal, Franklin’s Gulls breed only in freshwater marshes in faraway places you never heard of, mainly in the Canadian prairie provinces, then winter by the millions along the Pacific coast of South America as far as southern Chile. In migration they are often in recently ploughed farm fields. They’re always in big flocks, so this loner in P’town is likely feeling pretty anxious.

June also marks the end of kite time here on the Cape, as the last straggling waifs of both Mississippi and Swallow-tailed Kites can be expected. Sure enough, one birder photographed two Mississippi Kites over his yard in Barnstable, and another noted a Swallow-tailed Kite over Sandwich this week. These are southern hawks very unlike our local species – they rarely chase or pounce, instead floating buoyantly, languidly on narrow wings, sometimes snatching flying insects from the air or other small prey from the treetops. If you’re not constantly craning your neck, you might miss them gliding over your own yard in these last days of kite time.

The final species is not lost, but rather a regularly scheduled, if rare, migrant. The Mourning Warbler, spelled the sad way, is always last of it’s kind to pass through, on its way to breed in shrubby clearings in northern forests. They caught one at the Wing Island bird banding station in Brewster this week, so others may be around. You could listen for their song, which for some reason appears often in tv commercials, shows, and movies when they show suburban neighborhoods.

But other than these several species we’ve just discussed, migration is seriously, totally, completely over, I swear. Or is it?