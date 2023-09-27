Fresh Sonic: Oysters

These short vignettes, "sonic IDs," are sound portraits and short stories that weave throughout the broadcast day of WCAI. Below you'll find samples of the hundreds in our archives. We'll also post new sonics, added as we get them. Atlantic Public Media helps create the "Sonic IDs." The core producing team for Sonic ID project is Jay Allison, Viki Merrick, and the staff of WCAI. See what the broadcasting newspaper Current has to say about the Sonic ID project. An archive of some of our earliest sonics is here. The Sonic ID project was awarded a regional Edward R. Murrow award for the best use of sound by the Radio Television News Directors Association.