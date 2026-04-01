While the No Kings rallys have been getting all the news attention in recent days, an apparent pro-King rally has been meeting almost daily along the Cape Cod Canal. The crowds have been smaller and fairly quiet. These are not counter-protests. In fact, these rallies are decidedly apolitical. Instead of holding signs, most have binoculars and cameras. That’s because the king these people are in favor of is a male King Eider, a rare and stunning sea duck from the Arctic who’s been bringing in birders by the dozen.

For weeks now, the bird getting the most attention from birders and photographers has been this handsome drake King Eider. If you can find him among the hundreds of Common Eiders feeding on mussels and crabs at the east end of the canal, you’ll see what all the fuss is about. Like Common Eiders, they are a big, heavy, mostly black and white diving duck. But from the neck up, they are totally snatched, as people younger and hipper than us say, I think. A male has a powder blue head, a hint of green ‘undershadow’ below the eye for a touch of mystery, all set off by an electric orange, bulbous forehead protrusion above a bright red bill. It’s a gratuitous amount of adornment. Male Common Eiders are pretty good looking, with patches of pastel peach and key lime, but they can’t compete with these divas.

King Eiders are scarce here, but each winter one or two are discovered among the masses of Common Eiders that concentrate over mussel beds in Chatham or up and down the canal. While Common Eiders breed on rocky coasts from New England northwards, King Eiders breed in the high Arctic. Many winter in something called polynyas, or big open water holes in the sea ice, during the perpetual darkness of an Arctic winter. This can be risky, in that Snowy Owls also winter at polynyas, specifically to feed on sea ducks. The point is, most King Eiders winter well to our north – apparently our winters are a little toasty for their liking. These are tough birds. Eiders like their food crunchy on the outside and soft and gooey inside - around here they feed on blue mussels, green crabs, and even starfish based on some photos I’ve seen of the Sandwich flocks.

This King Eider had most recently been settled in at the canal jetty near the Sandwich Marina, but I haven’t seen a report in a couple of days. Once again, the Bird Report may be a little late alerting you to the cool bird du jour. But it’s ok, get out and look anyway. Some folks looking for it on Sunday also saw a flock of rare Black Vultures, which incidentally, made their way east, where they were also seen by the old exit 6 and soon after by me and my kids as we drove on Rt. 6 in Dennis – I guess a big flock of rare vultures is hard to hide. It’s also worth getting out to see the latest spring arrivals, which include Eastern Phoebes, Tree Swallows, and Great Egrets this week.

And lastly, a word from our sponsor. I just got a note that Birdwatchers General Store is looking to unload a batch of irregular, bird-themed calendars – it’s buy one, get six free. Just note this offer is only good today, April 1. Tell them Mark sent you.

