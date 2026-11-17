She’s certain she left her cashmere sweater behind, the last time we were out this way. I understand wanting it back—one of her better Take It or Leave It dump finds. It was a windy October day, and we were diving for scallops wearing only our bathing suits. It was cold, and when we are together it is easy to egg the other on and stay in the water longer, until our thighs and our cheeks and the backs of our arms start to pinken. Other smarter, more prepared souls were diving in wetsuits with gloves and hoods. I got out to warm up in the sun, and I haven’t been in the water since.

Diving for scallops is simpler than raking for them, once you get past the cold shock. It’s surprisingly easy to stay in the water when you have a purpose like this, when you aren’t just lollygagging around but instead on a targeted hunt for the blue-eyed scallop. There is a mediative quality to scanning the water below, half-fogged goggles replacing eye glasses. The world under the water is always in soft focus to me, no sharp edges. Without my glasses, I have to trust that the thing that looks like a scallop is not, in actuality, a rock. It is not always easy to trust yourself.

Eel grass makes me anxious, all those murky places along the sandy bottom where it’s difficult to see. Eel grass reaches out for my ankles, and I think of all the sailors from the last couple hundred years who met their end by being pulled down with the rigging.

Out here in Pocomo, houses peer over the edge of an eroding cliff. Snow fencing traces in a zig-zag pattern at the toe of the bluff, hoping to hold off the worst of winter’s storms. We are all hoping all this sand holds a little longer.

Today’s hunt is for the cashmere sweater, not scallops. We trace the wrack line almost all the way to Horseshoe Crab Island, a sandbar we named a few summers ago. Chowder the dog runs on ahead of us, alas, she is not a cashmere sniffing hound and is more interested in investigating seaweed. If there was a sweater here, maybe it got picked up by a lucky beachcomber. More likely, I think, is that it left on the last full moon high tide.

I think of all the hours we have spent on this beach, long summer days and cold winter walks, bundled backwards against the slicing wind. It is a lucky thing to be able to know a place, and some of its people, in so many seasons.

Maybe her sweater was just another offering to the sea. It seems a fair trade, for all we have been given. But that’s easy for me to say. I haven’t lost anything so nice to the sea, not yet.

