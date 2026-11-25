It’s been a slow news week here at the Bird Report, but it is Thanksgiving week, which means it’s probably time for another half-baked piece about turkeys. I’m sure you’ve forgotten all my poultry jokes from past efforts, so get ready for a heaping helping of warmed-over wordplay leftovers.

If you just washed ashore yesterday, you wouldn’t suspect that, not so long ago, turkeys were entirely, blissfully absent from this archipelago. Until the early 90s, they were still extirpated, meaning locally extinct. They were gone from the entire state by 1851. In the 1970s, Mass Wildlife started reintroduction efforts using birds from New York. Here on the Cape, this may explain their tendency to just stop in the middle of the road, looking confused. In any case, the reintroductions reached Cape Cod in the 90s, and as you can see, was wildly successful. But it’s only in the last 10 years that their numbers started soaring.

Lest you’re tempted to bring up the mid-terms at what is sure to be a mixed crowd on Thanksgiving, here are some fun facts to save your neck and avoid creating any fowl moods:

A male, or Tom’s, head is adorned with a variety of fleshy, borderline obscene protuberances and dangly bits. My personal favorite is the “snood” the actual name for the fleshy thing dangling over the bill, which is technically made of erectile tissue. I hope there are no children listening – these birds are obviously “not safe for work”.

Yes, most agree they probably did eat turkey on that first three-day feast between the colonists and Wampanoags, even if they didn’t mention them by name. Though it was apparently more of a “surf and turf” theme with fish and venison.

Turkeys were domesticated in the Americas about 2000 years ago, and the Spanish brought them to Europe in the 1500s, so the colonists probably knew turkeys as barnyard birds back home.

Some think that turkeys help control ticks, but there’s no evidence for it – they mostly eat plant material, and seem to be neutral with respect to deer ticks. But they may actually help increase Lone Star ticks. Of course, those who get the alpha gal meat allergy from Lone Stars can still eat turkey, so these birds aren’t doing themselves any favors spreading those ticks around.

Nor are they helping their already spotty public image by so frequently terrorizing townspeople. There have been multiple incidents of mailman attacks here on the Cape over the years, and in Falmouth they had to take out the leader of a particularly problematic local turkey gang years ago. But just this week some turkeys made the news by chasing some poor woman in Newton until she had to jump in the car of some good Samaritans. It wasn’t clear if they wanted to mate with her or disembowel her, but she clearly didn’t want to find out.

Lastly, the most important turkey talking point of all for your family feast: as God is my witness, Wild Turkeys can fly. Domesticated ones not so much – they fly about as well as a frozen butterball, so I wouldn’t go dropping any barnyard birds from aircraft.

So there you have it, a grab bag of fun facts so you don’t have to wing it when you talk turkey tomorrow. You’re welcome. And Happy Thanksgiving!

