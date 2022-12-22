Storm forecast for the holiday weekend: here’s what to expect

Meantime, meteorologist Zachary Zobel of the Woodwell Climate Research Center tells CAI that, while every storm can't automatically be linked to climate change, certain trends cannot be ignored.

"Over the last couple of decades there is a growing body of evidence that shows that more arctic warming is leading to a more amplified jet stream which leads to a more extreme weather events," Zobel said.

Locally, with this storm, Zobel said, south facing areas could get hit the hardest.

"I would be mostly concerned with the wind. But for the folks living on the immediate coast, beach erosion is going to be significant,” Zobel said. “Storm surge is going to be a factor in this storm."