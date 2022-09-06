Barnstable's ballots stuck in the vault, voting on hold

8:35am. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Voting day is starting on the wrong foot in the Town of Barnstable. Thanks to a malfunction in an old vault, the town's ballots are still locked away and can't be accessed.

According to a town statement issued shortly before 7am: "At 4:15 AM this morning, the Clerk’s office of the Town of Barnstable tried to open the vault that houses the election ballots and were unable to. Precincts, while open, will not be available for voting until the issue has been resolved."

Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin's office has been notified and issued this statement:

"Voters in the Town of Barnstable are advised that the opening of the polls in the town has been delayed today, due to a mechanical issue with the town clerk's vault.

Early this morning, the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Elections Division was notified by the Barnstable town clerk that the clerk's vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened. As a result, the clerk has been unable to access ballots to send to polling places. Emergency workers on scene at town clerk's office and are working to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office is exploring all options to ensure that everyone will Barnstable be able to vote today. If necessary, Secretary Galvin will seek a court order to allow polls in Barnstable to stay open past 8 p.m. this evening."

Locksmiths from Outer Cape Locksmith showed up in the parking lot of Barnstable Town Hall this morning after hearing the news that the town's ballots are stuck in the vault. The locksmith came on their own, looking to help.

DPW crews have been trying to get into the vault since the four o'clock hour this morning, but the lock appears to be broken.

The town does not suspect foul play and said that old hardware likely caused the problem.

Town Communications Director Lynn Poyant says the town will make an announcement when the ballots are ready.

Meantime, the poll workers are telling voters who arrive this morning with the intent to cast a ballot to return later.

