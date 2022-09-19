© 2021
Local News

13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published September 19, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT
IMG-1744.jpg
1 of 4  — IMG-1744.jpg
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades.
Erica Pitzi
IMG-9150.jpeg
2 of 4  — IMG-9150.jpeg
Lola Crisp, 13, poses with her dad, Ron Crisp, after winning the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament. Her prizewinning catch: 591 pounds.
Carla Sullivan
carla sullivan.jpg
3 of 4  — carla sullivan.jpg
Carla Sullivan has organized the revival of the Cape Cod Tuna Club Tournament.
Millway Marina
IMG-6011.jpg
4 of 4  — IMG-6011.jpg
Onlookers observe a tuna being hoisted out of Barnstable Harbor.
Patrick Flanary

Lola Crisp wins Cape Cod's first tuna tournament held since the 1980s.

A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in more than 30 years.

Lola Crisp is also the youngest person to ever win the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament, first held by the Cape Cod Tuna Club in 1950.

Crisp's catch weighed in at 591 pounds.

Nineteen commercial fishermen competed on Sunday, fishing from Brant Rock Beach in Marshfield to Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Only Crisp and three others caught tuna, which weighed in at 564 pounds, 545 pounds and 468 pounds.

September is the high season for Atlantic bluefin tuna, a sushi staple. Sunday's catch was offloaded at Barnstable Harbor and dispatched on ice to Boston hours later for processing. By Monday the fish will be aboard flights bound for Japan, said Carla Sullivan, a service manager at Millway Marina.

Sullivan worked with the marina's owners to revive the tournament, which hasn't been held since at least 1988.

"The reason we did a commercial tournament is to preserve the resource," Sullivan said. "There's nothing worse than seeing recreational fishermen go out and catch baby bluefin that they think are big but are actually juveniles. So we have a commercial tournament so it's done properly and regulated."

Participants each bought into the tournament for $800. Crisp won $8,500.

Crisp hunts deer, bear and turkey, and has fished for most of her life. Her winning catch on Sunday morning was about half the weight of the Cape's record. Jeanne Wood of Barnstable caught a 1,002-pound tuna on August 3, 1979 — a world record at the time.

Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
