© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

CDC: COVID-19 level returns to 'medium' on Cape, Coast and Islands

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published January 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST
COVID CDC map 1-16-23.JPG
Jennette Barnes
/

COVID-19 prevalence has dropped to “medium” across Cape Cod, the South Coast, and the Islands on the rating scale used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The majority of Massachusetts was rated “high” in early January, but with the most recent update, the entire state is at medium COVID prevalence. Levels by county are updated every Thursday.

The CDC calculates the rating based on the number of new cases, hospital admissions, and hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients.

At a medium level of community prevalence, the CDC recommends that people at high risk of getting very sick if they contract COVID-19 wear a high-quality mask when indoors in public.

In addition, household members and social contacts of people who are at high risk should consider self-testing before coming into contact, and wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with the at-risk person, according to the CDC.

Tags
Local News Coronavirus Coverage
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes