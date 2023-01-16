CDC: COVID-19 level returns to 'medium' on Cape, Coast and Islands

COVID-19 prevalence has dropped to “medium” across Cape Cod, the South Coast, and the Islands on the rating scale used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The majority of Massachusetts was rated “high” in early January, but with the most recent update, the entire state is at medium COVID prevalence. Levels by county are updated every Thursday.

The CDC calculates the rating based on the number of new cases, hospital admissions, and hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients.

At a medium level of community prevalence, the CDC recommends that people at high risk of getting very sick if they contract COVID-19 wear a high-quality mask when indoors in public.

In addition, household members and social contacts of people who are at high risk should consider self-testing before coming into contact, and wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with the at-risk person, according to the CDC.