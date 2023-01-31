© 2023
Local News

"Lets get it done" Cape Codders, commuters, baristas push for Bourne, Sagamore replacements

By Sam Houghton
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST



A view from the base of the bridge

Officials have had a lot to say about replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges.

But what about the residents living nearby, or the commuters who each day must drive over bridges designed for a 1930s Ford Roadster?

CAI’s Sam Houghton recently spent a morning outside the Dunkin Donuts at the foot of the Bourne bridge, asking people about what will likely be the Cape’s biggest-ever construction project — and offering some thoughts of his own.

